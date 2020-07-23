SECTIONS
Health WorldTO YOUR HEALTH
P Share Print

Is India about to achieve herd immunity?

Subtitle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2020 at 2:08pm
P Share Print

(DW.COM) – An official serological study reveals that nearly one-fifth of Delhi's population has possibly been infected by COVID-19. But officials are not alarmed – instead they are optimistic about the overall situation.

According to a new study, nearly one in five residents of the Indian capital Delhi have been infected by the novel coronavirus. Experts believe the number of cases could be even higher in the densely populated areas of the city.

The recent serological study conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 22.86% of the 21,387 people tested for COVID-19 showed signs that they had been exposed to the virus.

Serological tests look for disease-specific antibodies in an individual and are carried out to estimate the spread of the disease in a population group.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More parents are home schooling
U.S leading economic index extends rebound in June
Pelosi says she relates to Ocasio-Cortez attack
Is India about to achieve herd immunity?
DC Mayor: $1,000 fine for not wearing mask outside home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×