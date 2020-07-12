Iran violating own constitution by persecuting Christians

Iran's Islamic regime has been criticized by the United States for its persecution of religious minorities, including Christians.

But this time the criticism is being heard at the United Nations Human Rights Council in an argument by the European Center for Law and Justice based on the United Nations charter and Iran's own constitution.

A representative of the ECLJ, an affiliate of the American Center for Law and Justice, noted in a session of the council that Iran's constitution states "the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all Muslims are duty-bound to treat non-Muslims in conformity with ethical norms and the principles of Islamic justice and equity, and to respect their human rights."

However, the ECLJ rep said, "the actions of the Iranian government reflect a very different philosophy in its treatment of Christians and other religious minorities."

"Christians are being oppressed into silence, as preaching Christian doctrine or leading others to salvation through Jesus Christ could lead to being arrested and charged as an enemy of the state. Christian converts have been sentenced to years of wrongful imprisonment. This injustice has to stop now," the ACLJ said Monday.

"We just delivered a critical oral intervention at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, through our European affiliate office, the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), asking for protection for Iranian Christians, and pressure on Iran to honor not only its U.N. charter, but its own constitution," the organization said.

See the ACLJ's:

The statement noted that 99% of Iran's 83 million people are involved with "some form of Islam." Only 0.2% of the population participates in Christianity or another minority religion.

Yet a human rights organization said Iran this year was the ninth worst place to live for Christians, who are targeted often for no more than living out their faith in their community.

The organization cited Christian pastor Youcef Nadarkhani, who "has been repeatedly targeted for arrest and abuse by the Iranian government. He was most recently arrested in July 2018."

The ACLJ said: "As a member of the United Nations Iran has a responsibility to adhere to the principles set forth in the U.N. Charter. It is imperative that Iran work to actively protect the rights of its citizens, and reform its laws so that all its citizens are free to practice their religion peacefully without fear of arrest and violence from their government.

"Our presentation to the UNHRC occurred just days after the Trump administration announced the president’s landmark Executive Order on Advancing International Religious Freedom, which we told you detailed how the United States will make the enforcement of religious freedom an integral part of U.S. foreign policies and U.S. State Department programs," the ACLU said.

"It should serve as a notice to nations like Iran where such persecution is taking place, that it would be in their best interests to implement immediate changes to protect their Christian citizens, as well as other religious minorities."