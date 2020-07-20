'Jesus matters!' Black Christian pours paint over BLM mural in NYC

Declaring Black Lives Matters is a Marxist, domestic terrorist organization that "doesn't care about black lives," a black Christian woman poured black paint over the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday.

Bevelyn Beatty, wearing a T-shirt saying "Jesus Matters," repeatedly resisted arrest while declaring the defunding of police is "killing" black lives.

She wrote on Instagram: "Take our country back! We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary! #JesusMatters #RiseUp."

She described BLM as "a domestic terrorist organization."

"They don't care about black lives," she wrote. "They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year!"

Beatty, 29, was arrested with Edmee Chavannes, 39. Both were charged with criminal mischief, given desk appearance tickets and released.

The two have developed a large following a social media since the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day, with their bold Christian-based counternarrative on race in America.

Did this Christian woman do the right thing?

In a post on Facebook, Beatty and Chavannes said that while they were detained, police officers treated them like "royalty."

"The police expressed their HIGH APPRECIATION for what Bevelyn and Edmee stood up for today," the statement said. "They expressed their concerns and fears for their city. They are in fear for the sake of NYC and voiced that they need MORE people like them to help and stand up for what is RIGHT! They even asked for PRAYER!! "

See video of the protest:

The Black Lives Matter mural sanctioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio was defaced on at least two other occasions last week.

On Friday, three people were each charged with one count of criminal mischief and given a desk appearance ticket for covering the lettering with blue paint.

Beatty spoke to Eric Metaxas on Monday about her counterprotest Saturday, emphasizing that the BLM agenda is "killing" black people.

"They're talking about defunding the police, but most of my family live in these rough neighborhoods where the police are needed," she said, referring to Staten Island.

See Bevelyn Beatty's interview Monday with Eric Metaxas: