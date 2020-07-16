SECTIONS
Jobless claims at 1.3 million for last week

Have dropped from high of 6.9 million in March

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of new jobless claims last week was 1.3 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday, which marks the 17th straight week that claims have exceeded 1 million.

Economists projected that 1.25 million jobs were lost last week.

The Labor Department report shows that while jobless claims have dropped from their all-time high of 6.9 million for the week ending March 28, they have plateaued to be between 1 million and 2 million for the past seven weeks. That could change.

