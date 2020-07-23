SECTIONS
Jobless claims edge up to 1.4 million

Slightly higher, after weeks of declining

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2020 at 9:03am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of new jobless claims last week was 1.4 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday, which is higher than the prior week's claims of 1.3 million.

The increase in claims comes as the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit comes to an end.

Jobless workers receive the weekly payment on top of their regular unemployment benefit. The last day to apply for the benefit is July 25. Barring an extension of the program, jobless workers will now collect roughly a third of what they previously received.

