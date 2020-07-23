Joe Biden panders to both Islam and China

Days ago, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed via video the "Million Muslim Votes Summit" with thanks for their presidential endorsement.

Approximately 3.45 million Americans – roughly 1.1 percent of our population – reportedly are now Muslims, nearly half the number of American Jews in the United States.

The summit was hosted by Emgage, which includes the largest Muslim political action committee in the U.S.

In late 2019 Emgage Action reportedly received a $1 million donation from the Open Society Policy Center, which this year continues to give Emgage Action thousands of additional dollars.

This largest Muslim PAC thus gets hefty funding from radical leftist billionaire George Soros – a megalomaniac who twice in the past has described himself as God, but was born Jewish.

Emgage in the past, according to the Washington Free Beacon, collaborated with at least one Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated group that invited anti-LGBT Islamic speakers, one of whom called homosexuality a "disease" that will "destroy your children."

Biden, despite Emgage's potential terrorist-defending and anti-gay connections, enthusiastically accepted its support.

"I will end the Muslim ban on day one," said Biden. But President Donald Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" affects only 13 Muslim-majority countries, as well as several non-Muslim countries such as North Korea and Venezuela – but it restricts no travel from 49 other Muslim countries.

Biden pledged to work with partners "to meet the moral demands of the humanitarian crises in [Muslim] Syria, Yemen and Gaza" and promised to "continue to champion the rights of Palestinians. …"

"I won't fail to speak out against the abuses of human rights, including targeting for violence and prosecution Muslim minorities around the world," Biden told Emgage.

A Palestinian might hear this as Biden promising to shift from President Trump's pro-Israeli policies to Biden bullying Israel. But he also briefly mentioned the Uyghurs as persecuted Muslims. As President, Biden would never defend Uyghurs.

Biden is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Communist China. Joe's son Hunter flew into Beijing aboard Air Force Two and days later was given $1.5 billion in investment money by the government Bank of China.

Hunter Biden had zero qualifications as an investor. This obviously dirty deal could only have happened, like Hunter's smaller multimillion dollar Ukraine payoff, through Joe Biden's intercession.

Biden's son got rich from the "vice" in Joe's vice presidency. But Communist China almost certainly would use evidence of Joe's secret deal-making as a vise to squeeze, blackmail and control a President Biden.

More than 40% of Communist China's territory – Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Xinjiang – was originally populated by people who do not see themselves as racist Han Chinese.

China today has an estimated 1 million Uyghur Muslims imprisoned in concentration camps or used as slave labor. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., proposes that globalist enterprises such as Apple and Nike that profit from Uyghur servitude be required to take a "Slave Free" pledge.

Do not expect Biden or his leftist comrades, busy tearing down statues of long-dead slaveholders, to oppose Communist China's Marxist enslavement today of Muslims and Christians.

"One of the things I think is important," Biden told Emgage Muslims, "I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith."

Joe, the U.S. Department of Education has already been pushing "Access Islam," grades 5-to-12 lessons that require children to learn verses from the Quran and Hadith, as well as the Shahadah, one of the "five pillars of Islam," that if spoken constitutes conversion to the Muslim faith.

At what point does the study of Islam become government-school-coerced practice of Islam?

"Access Islam" shows children video of a Muslim who left Christianity for Islam, "the true worship of God." "Submit yourself" to Allah, the video instructs. It portrays Islam as at least the equal of their own faiths to students, most of whom are Christian or Jewish.

In the streets, meanwhile, rioters torch churches and smash the heads off statues of Jesus, Mary and in eight instances Saint Junipero Serra, founder of California's Catholic Spanish missions. The statue of St. Louis IX, a 12th century French king and Holy Land crusader, draws Muslim protesters in St. Louis.

The U.S. House of Representatives is dominated by Democratic anti-Semitic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. This hard-left unholy trinity just ousted 16-term pro-Israel liberal Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. Twitter recently banned the Star of David as "hateful imagery." In the spreading darkness, a crescent moon, yellow stars and Joe Biden are rising.

