Jonathan Turley criticizes media's 'willful blindness' to unraveling Trump-Russia collusion narrative

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Legal scholar Jonathan Turley castigated the majority of the media for its "willful blindness" as the Trump-Russia collusion narrative falls apart.

Turley, who has been celebrated by the Right ever since being a witness called by the Republicans during the House impeachment investigation into President Trump, delivered on Saturday a rebuke of journalists who he claims have not owned up to their flawed reporting over the past few years.

"The media has steadfastly refused to see what should be one of the biggest stories in decades: an administration’s targeting of an opposing party’s presidential campaign based on false and, in at least case, possibly criminally falsified evidence," he tweeted.

