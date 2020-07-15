Just having COVID-19 symptoms raises risk for psychiatric disorders, loneliness

(STUDY FINDS) -- CAMBRIDGE, England — Individuals who are currently dealing with, or already overcame, COVID-19 symptoms are more likely to develop general psychiatric disorders and feel lonely. That’s the main finding of a new study just released by the Cambridge Judge Business School. Women and young adults appear to be most vulnerable to these developments.

Prior research points to the pandemic’s effects on specific mental health issues in populations, such as insomnia or anxiety. However, this study is among the first to conduct an extensive, nationally representative investigation into citizens’ overall mental health. In all, 15,530 U.K. residents were surveyed for this project.

Regarding ways to mitigate the psychiatric health risks associated with COVID-19 symptoms, researchers say that people who have a job or live with a partner enjoy more robust protection against both general psychiatric disorders and loneliness.

