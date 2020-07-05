Kanye West 'running for president,' Elon Musk gives him 'full support'

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Kanye West said he’s “running for president” on Saturday.

“We must realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote on Twitter Saturday.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed the 42-year-old rapper’s potential presidential bid on Twitter.

“You have my full support!” Musk said.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020



West’s newest music hits carry an ongoing religious theme. His most hit, “Wash Us In The Blood” is part of an upcoming album,”God’s Country.”

The rapper has a history of supporting President Donald Trump and made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery on June 4. West also donated to set up a college plan for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd.

