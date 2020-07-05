SECTIONS
Kanye West 'running for president,' Elon Musk gives him 'full support'

'We must realize the promise of America by trusting God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2020 at 12:02pm
Kanye West (Photo by David Shankbone, courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Daily Caller News Foundation

Kanye West said he’s “running for president” on Saturday.

“We must realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed the 42-year-old rapper’s potential presidential bid on Twitter.

“You have my full support!” Musk said.


West’s newest music hits carry an ongoing religious theme. His most hit, “Wash Us In The Blood” is part of an upcoming album,”God’s Country.”

The rapper has a history of supporting President Donald Trump and made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery on June 4. West also donated to set up a college plan for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

