Kanye West stands by abortion remarks: 'I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry'

(FOX NEWS) Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West called out abortion in the Black community and blasted his critics for getting so "concerned" about him crying over potentially aborting his first-born child.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject," he tweeted on Friday.

His comments came after a viral campaign stop in which he cried while discussing how he and his wife apparently considered abortion. The emotional display prompted speculation about his psychological health while his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian West, posted a video discussing his struggle with bipolar disorder.

