SECTIONS
Health
P Share Print

Lawsuit: L.A. County forced teen to take estrogen injections to combat mental illness

16-year-old's lawyers say teen developed breast tissue due to treatment in juvenile hall

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2020 at 6:14pm
P Share Print

(NATIONAL FILE) A lawsuit alleges that male 16-year-old was forcibly given the female hormone estrogen to combat a mild behavioral disorder during his time at at a Los Angeles County juvenile hall. It is claimed that hormone ultimately led the male teen to experience hormonal issues and develop breast tissue.

The teenager, who has his identity withheld due to his age, reportedly had up to 30 doses of Estradiol administered to combat a diagnosis of oppositional defiant disorder, or ODD, at Eastlake Juvenile Hall in June of 2019, reports the LA Times.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×