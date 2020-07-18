Lawsuit: L.A. County forced teen to take estrogen injections to combat mental illness

(NATIONAL FILE) A lawsuit alleges that male 16-year-old was forcibly given the female hormone estrogen to combat a mild behavioral disorder during his time at at a Los Angeles County juvenile hall. It is claimed that hormone ultimately led the male teen to experience hormonal issues and develop breast tissue.

The teenager, who has his identity withheld due to his age, reportedly had up to 30 doses of Estradiol administered to combat a diagnosis of oppositional defiant disorder, or ODD, at Eastlake Juvenile Hall in June of 2019, reports the LA Times.

