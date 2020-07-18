Leader of black NFAC militia: 'My other aim is for an exodus to Africa'

(RUSSIA TODAY) NFAC, the masked, armed black militia that recently marched through a park in Georgia, deems violence and killing an acceptable response to oppression. Their end goal is to break away from the US as their own black-only nation.
The NFAC (Not F*cking Around Coalition) grabbed plenty of attention on social media with a high-profile public debut on July 4. The sight of an all-black militia, clutching rifles and handguns, marching in the heartland of the Ku Klux Klan at Stone Mountain caused plenty of ripples.
But very little is known about them, despite a frenzy of speculation. It’s not even clear when they were created or how many of them there are.
So to make their intentions clear, NFAC founder and leader Grand Master Jay (real name John Fitzgerald Johnson) spoke exclusively to RT.