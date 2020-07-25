LeBron James' new nonprofit commits to pay fines for former felons looking to vote in Florida

(ABC NEWS) More Than A Vote, the voting rights group founded by LeBron James and other star athletes, is joining the fight over felon voting rights playing out in Florida. The nonprofit is committing to help pay outstanding fines and fees for former felons seeking to vote in November.

James' group plans to donate $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, one of the key organizations behind the 2018 ballot measure that restored the right to vote to the felon population in the state. The money will help ex-felons pay off any outstanding court debts associated with their convictions so they can register to vote.

