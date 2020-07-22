SECTIONS
'Love hormone' may reverse brain damage in Alzheimer's

Will open up a new pathway to creation of new drugs for treatment of dementia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2020 at 2:52pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- TOKYO – Although scientists know many of the underlying symptoms which trigger Alzheimer’s disease, a cure remains elusive. Now, a new study suggests that oxytocin, a hormone best known for promoting feelings of love and wellbeing, may reverse some of the damage the degenerative illness causes.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disease causing the continuous deterioration of mental functions. Its primary symptoms include severely impaired thinking, memory loss, and confusion.

One of the primary culprits in Alzheimer’s is a protein known as amyloid β (Aβ). Researchers say Aβ clumps together to form plaques around neurons in the brain. These plaque build-ups disrupt normal neuron function and triggers the degeneration.

Read the full story ›

