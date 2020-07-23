Magician Penn Jillette: Las Vegas without entertainment is 'jack s**t'

(FOX NEWS) -- LAS VEGAS – Celebrity magician and longtime Las Vegas resident Penn Jillette didn’t mince words when asked to describe what Sin City is like without live entertainment.

“Vegas without entertainment is jack s--t,” Jillette told Fox News. “It has to come back in some form and smart people are thinking of it.”

While the iconic Las Vegas Strip reopened in June, the doors remain closed to some of the world’s greatest shows as Nevada works to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

