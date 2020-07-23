SECTIONS
Diversions Health U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
P Share Print

Magician Penn Jillette: Las Vegas without entertainment is 'jack s**t'

Although the Strip is open, world-famous shows remain shut down as COVID-19 cases rise

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2020 at 9:32pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- LAS VEGAS – Celebrity magician and longtime Las Vegas resident Penn Jillette didn’t mince words when asked to describe what Sin City is like without live entertainment.

“Vegas without entertainment is jack s--t,” Jillette told Fox News. “It has to come back in some form and smart people are thinking of it.”

While the iconic Las Vegas Strip reopened in June, the doors remain closed to some of the world’s greatest shows as Nevada works to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Magician Penn Jillette: Las Vegas without entertainment is 'jack s**t'
Potential clue for new name of NFL's Washington franchise
Martha Stewart, 78, shocks with sexy poolside pic
Smithsonian: This is how 'hard work' is racist
An apology from America to our police
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×