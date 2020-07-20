SECTIONS
Health Money U.S.ON WALL STREET
P Share Print

Mall owners pluck retailers out of bankruptcy to salvage pandemic-hit industry

'They are sitting on a lot of cash and they are testing the waters'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 19, 2020 at 8:57pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) -- Dozens of retailers, some of them the lifeblood of America’s shopping malls, have been pushed to the brink and filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apparel brands like J.Crew, Brooks Brothers and New York & Co. parent company RTW Retailwinds. Department store chains Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney and Stage Stores. The health chain GNC. The kitchen supplies company Sur la Table. The list goes on. And there are more coming.

Now, it’s some of America’s biggest mall owners that are increasingly looking to do deals to salvage them.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×