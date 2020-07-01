Man fights to keep wooden penis sculpture on front lawn

(ALBANY TIMES UNION) -- Wilton, N.Y. — Claiming a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech, a woodworker is fighting to return a 7-foot pine penis sculpture to his front lawn.

Jamie Gagne, who said he has the right to display whatever he likes on his property, erected the sculpture after the town revoked his building permit for his workshop last October. Gagne said he tried to contact the code enforcer to discuss the situation and come up with an agreement.

But after months of trying to reach him and getting no response, he decided on another tactic to get the town’s attention — the installation of a penis carved out of wood in front of his Ruggles Road home.

