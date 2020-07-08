Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who had sex with student, dead at 58

(DAILY MAIL) -- Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Seattle middle school teacher who was convicted of raping a sixth-grade student in the 1990s before marrying him and having two children with him when she was released from prison, has died after secretly battling cancer for months.

The 58-year-old passed away at home late on Monday after a quiet nine-month battle with stage four colon cancer, her attorney David Gehrke revealed to TMZ Tuesday.

Letourneau made headlines around the world in 1996, when the then-34-year-old teacher was found to be having a sexual relationship with one of her 12-year-old students, Vili Fualaau. The pair later wed in 2005 after she was released from prison.

Read the full story ›