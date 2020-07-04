Mexico's military kills 12 cartel members in shootout just 10 miles from Texas border

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) At least 12 members of a cartel were killed during a gun battle with the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas near the border with Texas on Friday.

Local media outlets reported a convoy from the Mexican Army's 16th Motorized Cavalry was met with fire approximately at 3am local time by members of the Tropa del Infierno [Inferno Troop], a hit squad tied to the Cártel del Noreste [Northeast Cartel].

The gun battle took place on a road in the Nuevo Laredo neighborhood of Fresnos, a 10-mile drive from the Juárez–Lincoln International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico over the Rio Grande.

