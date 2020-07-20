Michigan: Hillsdale graduation broke law despite masks and social distancing

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Hillsdale College says it followed Michigan COVID-19 orders in its graduation weekend that concluded Saturday night. The state says the nondenominational Christian college, famous for rejecting federal funding, broke the law when it decided to host the festivities in person.

But rather than use their state monopoly on violence, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (above) and Attorney General Dana Nessel passed the buck to local law enforcement, which refused to shut down the ceremonies.

The Detroit News reports that Hillsdale “required everyone to wear a mask,” took guests’ temperatures and seated them six feet apart and told them not to walk around at “some events” over the three-day celebration.

