THEY WALK AMONG US

(FOX NEWS) -- Diapers and guns shouldn’t be mixed.

Several days after Disney World reopened, park security caught a woman with guns hidden inside a diaper bag. According to reports, authorities also found marijuana in the bag.

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was arrested July 18. She faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession, Click Orlando reports.

