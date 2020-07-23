MSNBC's Chuck Todd hammered by the LEFT for Trump comment

(FOX NEWS) -- MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was slammed by the left for noting the evolution President Trump has had on wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a panel discussion on Wednesday, the "Meet the Press: Daily" host highlighted the "most newsworthy item" from the latest White House briefing, which he thought was Trump's remarks about his administration's consideration of "abiding" by local mask mandates.

"The fact that he said they're thinking about it is probably -- shows you that at least on the mask front, the president has turned a corner," Todd said.

