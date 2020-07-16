National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump

(FRONT PAGE MAG) – It's not that hard of a choice when one party stands with the rioters and looters, but it's still a notable decision because it demonstrates what the issues are.

The National Association of Police Organizations letter formally endorses President Trump, praising him for, "your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines". And it mentions that, "We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers."

Doing the right thing is important for its own sake, but taking a stand also means defining the terms on which the battle will be fought. The Left routinely defines those terms. It's vital for those on the Right to take those stands and highlight what truly matters because that defines the battlefield.

