New blast rocks Iranian power plant, chlorine gas leak sickens 70

Tehran threatens retaliation against Israel, U.S.

Published July 4, 2020 at 6:36pm
(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) In Iran’s Khuzestan province on Saturday, a fire at the Zergan power plant was ignited in the city of Ahvaz, when a transformer exploded, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for cyber attacks launched against its facilities and named ‘hostile countries’ Israel and the United States as possible targets.

“So far Iran has tried to prevent intensifying crises and the formation of unpredictable conditions and situations,” said IRNA.

“But the crossing of red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran by hostile countries, especially the Zionist regime and the United States, means that strategy should be revised.”

