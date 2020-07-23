SECTIONS
New study on higher virus presence actually offers good news

Offers hope for immunity to the virus in absence of a vaccine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2020 at 1:49pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The coronavirus continues to surprise. A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimates that based on its analysis of blood samples taken from 10 different localities between March 23 and May 12, there were likely greater than 10 times more coronavirus infections than the number of actual reported cases in those areas.

This mirrors both preliminary and peer-reviewed findings from other studies out of New York and California, which have also found sizable numbers of coronavirus antibodies, indicating a higher-than-reported infection rate. These findings make complete logical sense considering prevailing agreement about the virus’s asymptomatic tendencies.

The findings should be taken as good news. A higher presence of infection functionally increases the denominator in the case fatality rate, lowering it. The findings also offer some hope for broad public immunity to the virus in the absence of a vaccine, which might already be happening in hard-hit places like New York City.

