SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

No charges for officer who shot Michael Brown in Ferguson after follow-up probe

Review of fatal 2014 police shooting was kept secret because 'we didn't want to create a circus'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2020 at 3:18pm
P Share Print

(NBC NEWS) A new review of the 2014 police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, of 18-year-old Michael Brown has concluded that no murder or manslaughter charges against former officer Darren Wilson are warranted.

The five-month secret review of the August 2014 fatal shooting led St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to conclude he couldn't prove those allegations in a court of law, he said Thursday.

However, Bell said, "Our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×