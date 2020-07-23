North Korea rebellion as 70% of citizens breaking major rule

(EXPRESS UK) – North Korea's Supreme Leader – who already launched a bizarre war on sex earlier this year reflecting concerns about a perceived increase in promiscuity among teenagers – has now turned his attention to pop culture, according to the US backed Radio Free Asia (RFA) website. Kim's regime is threatening brutal punishments after a senior Government official revealed a sizeable majority of the nation's 25 million people watch television programmes and movies from the south, with pop music also on their radar.
A series of video lectures showing people being punished for mimicking popular South Korean words and expressions, which was widely screened on July 3 and 4 has been seen by an RFA source.
The source, a resident of Chongjin, the capital of North Hamgyong province, said: "According to the speaker in the video, 70 percent of residents nationwide are watching South Korean movies and dramas.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The speaker said with alarm that our national culture is fading away.