SECTIONS
Diversions WorldCULTURAL SHIFT
P Share Print

North Korea rebellion as 70% of citizens breaking major rule

Kim Jong-Un enraged by influence of pop culture

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2020 at 1:56pm
P Share Print

(EXPRESS UK) – North Korea's Supreme Leader – who already launched a bizarre war on sex earlier this year reflecting concerns about a perceived increase in promiscuity among teenagers – has now turned his attention to pop culture, according to the US backed Radio Free Asia (RFA) website. Kim's regime is threatening brutal punishments after a senior Government official revealed a sizeable majority of the nation's 25 million people watch television programmes and movies from the south, with pop music also on their radar.

A series of video lectures showing people being punished for mimicking popular South Korean words and expressions, which was widely screened on July 3 and 4 has been seen by an RFA source.

The source, a resident of Chongjin, the capital of North Hamgyong province, said: "According to the speaker in the video, 70 percent of residents nationwide are watching South Korean movies and dramas.

"The speaker said with alarm that our national culture is fading away.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More parents are home schooling
U.S leading economic index extends rebound in June
Pelosi says she relates to Ocasio-Cortez attack
Is India about to achieve herd immunity?
DC Mayor: $1,000 fine for not wearing mask outside home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×