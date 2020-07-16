Now Biden warns planet has only 9 years to save itself!

Joe Biden, who billed himself in the Democratic presidential primary as the "moderate" choice, continues nevertheless to adopt the platform of his party's far left, echoing the concern of Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez that irreversible climate change is imminent without "action."

"Science tells us we have nine years before the damage is irreversible," Biden said in a campaign speech Tuesday.

Pledging to spend $2 trillion over four years to boost "clean energy" and tackle climate change, he said America's objective should be to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"So let's not waste any more time," he said. "Let's get to work, now."

Biden said "climate change is a challenge that is going to define our future" and, if elected, "we're not just going to tinker around the edges."

"We're going to make historic investments that will seize the opportunity and meet this moment in history," he said, adding "we're going to get to work, delivering results on day one."

Specifically, he promised to restore 100 public health and environmental rules that Trump eliminated and to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

"We're going to lock in progress that no future president can roll back, or undercut, or take us backward again," he said while wagging his finger.

In May, Biden tapped Ocasio-Cortez, the face of the radical Green New Deal environmental plan, and John Kerry, an architect of the Paris climate accord, to lead his campaign's climate-change task force.

Ocasio-Cortez, said in a January 2019 interview "millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we're like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change."

Last week, Biden released policy recommendations of a "unity task force" with his socialist rival in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders.

When Sanders was in the race, Biden promised "nothing would fundamentally change" if he were elected, reasoning voters "are looking for results, not a revolution." Now, as the presumptive Democratic nominee, he's calling for "revolutionary institutional changes."

The tipping-point warning isn't new, as British scientist Philip Stott shows in a summary cited by Marc Morano in his book "The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change."

"In essence, the Earth has been given a 10-year survival warning regularly for the last fifty or so years. We have been serially doomed," Stott said. "Our post-modern period of climate change angst can probably be traced back to the late-1960s, if not earlier. By 1973, and the 'global cooling' scare, it was in full swing, with predictions of the imminent collapse of the world within ten to twenty years, exacerbated by the impacts of a nuclear winter."

Biden's and Ocasio-Cortez's warnings of a 2030 deadline for the planet are based on interpretations of a special report of the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Guardian newspaper headlined its article on the report "We have 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe, warns U.N." But the report doesn't say that. It concludes that if governments want to limit global warming to 1 degree Fahrenheit above today's levels, they must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about half by 2030 and to net zero by around midcentury.