SECTIONS
Education Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Nursing dean fired after telling students 'everyone's life matters'

University claims statement was not reason for termination

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2020 at 5:24pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Dr. Leslie Neal-Boylan, dean of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell’s Solomont School of Nursing, was fired in mid-June after writing “everyone’s life matters” in an email to students.

In a statement from the university, spokesperson Nancy Cicco told The College Fix “it would be incorrect to assume any statement by Dr. Neal-Boylan was the cause of” her June 19 firing.

The Fix asked Cicco why Neal-Boylan was fired, if not for her comments, but Cicco said in her statement that “we are not able to discuss specifics of a personnel matter.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×