Nursing dean fired after telling students 'everyone's life matters'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Dr. Leslie Neal-Boylan, dean of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell’s Solomont School of Nursing, was fired in mid-June after writing “everyone’s life matters” in an email to students.

In a statement from the university, spokesperson Nancy Cicco told The College Fix “it would be incorrect to assume any statement by Dr. Neal-Boylan was the cause of” her June 19 firing.

The Fix asked Cicco why Neal-Boylan was fired, if not for her comments, but Cicco said in her statement that “we are not able to discuss specifics of a personnel matter.”

Read the full story ›