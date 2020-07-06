SECTIONS
NYC shootings up 205% since plainclothes unit dropped

38 attacks surge to 116 over a year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- After making the decision to disband its plainclothes "anti-crime" unit, New York City has seen a 205% increase in shootings in comparison to the same time period last year.

According to the New York Post, 116 shootings took place in the city since the officers were reassigned on June 15 to July 2, a 205% increase from the same period in 2019 when there were 38 shootings.

New York City saw 205 shootings last month, making it the city's "bloodiest June in 24 years."

