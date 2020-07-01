Obama's book delayed, my Obama book on schedule

To google "Obama memoir release date" is to get a good sense of the way Google's algorithms work to protect its chosen candidates.

The first headlines date from May 2019. Virtually all articles follow the same formula as USA Today. Obama's book would not be released in 2019 as expected, which raises "the likelihood that the highly anticipated book will drop during the 2020 campaign."

Nowhere near the top of the queue are the most recent and relevant articles, such as this June 29 article from the Daily Mail with the lemonade-out-of-lemons headline, "Barack Obama's book will NOT be published before the election as ex-president tells donors he is 'p***ed off by Donald a Trump calling COVID 'kung flu.'"

Obama fans need not fret. They can learn all they need to know about President Obama by reading my book, "Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency," which is on schedule for its Aug. 18 release.

In that I prefer to tell positive stories, I focus on those independent journalists who fought the major media at every turn to reveal the truth about the laughably "scandal-free" Obama presidency.

Indeed, the media protected Obama from scandal even before he became a candidate. One such scandal centered on his unearned reputation as a literary genius.

As in the past, Obama defenders will trot out all the usual excuses to explain their man's delay. "The former president has been writing the book himself," USA Today insists with a straight face, "handwriting a first draft on legal pads, the same technique he used for numerous White House speeches and his first bestseller, 'Dreams From My Father.'"

No, Obama hasn't written any of his books himself and likely none of his speeches. In September 2008, I introduced the thesis that terrorist emeritus Bill Ayers played a major role in crafting "Dreams."

The major media did not want to see my evidence. Nor did they want to see mainstream biographer Christopher Andersen's. Andersen confirmed Ayers's involvement in his Obama-friendly 2009 book, "Barack and Michelle: Portrait of an American Marriage."

Andersen's sources in Obama's Hyde Park neighborhood told him that Obama found himself deeply in debt and "hopelessly blocked." At "Michelle's urging," Obama "sought advice from his friend and Hyde Park neighbor Bill Ayers."

What attracted the Obamas, Andersen continues, were "Ayers's proven abilities as a writer" as evident in his 1993 book, "To Teach." In fact, Ayers himself took credit for Dreams on multiple occasions, usually, but not always, with a wink and a nod.

A frequent New York Times bestseller, Andersen was more difficult to ignore than I was. In fact at least 50 publications reviewed Andersen's book. It is just that not a one of them mentioned the six pages he spent on the book's most newsworthy revelation.

Relentless Obama defender Chris Matthews interviewed Andersen on MSNBC's "Hardball" and did not address the authorship issue.

Said Matthews at the end of the interview, "You're amazing, successful guy. You have a winning streak here."

If Matthews did not read the book, which is likely, someone on his staff surely must have but chose not to notice the damning Ayers revelation. That's the way the media rolled for Obama.

From the moment of Obama's emergence in 2004, journalists, mainstream and left, have relentlessly disgraced their profession and betrayed the American people. The histories they write will not be worth reading.

Nor will Obama's memoir. A media that still refuses to cover Obama's increasingly obvious role in the greatest scandal of any presidency in memory will not fault Obama for covering up the same.

That brings us to the real reason for the delay, the anticipated report from U.S. Attorney John Durham. A Trump win in November means that Obama will at least have to mention the sinister plot to dethrone his successor.

If the Democratic candidate wins – whoever that may be – Obama can do with the Russian collusion plot as he did with the IRS sabotage of the tea parties or Fast and Furious or Benghazi.

Skip over it as though it never happened.