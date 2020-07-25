(MEDIAITE) The Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, a program they made an effort to characterize as no longer active, is not only very much still a government program, it’s a government expense, as outlined by the New York Times earlier this week. But there’s more than just a line item here, explains Popular Mechanics.

The acronym/word UFO is trending on Google. In fact, it was the biggest search of the day on Friday.

It continues to trend on social media and search into Saturday, and that’s thanks to an explosive quote from astrophysicist and former Pentagon consultant Eric W. Davis.

From Popular Mechanics:

The astrophysicist Eric Davis, who consulted with the Pentagon’s original UFO program, told the Times that after he examined certain materials, he came to the conclusion that “we couldn’t make [them] ourselves.” In fact, Davis briefed a Department of Defense (DOD) agency as recently as March about retrieving materials from “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

