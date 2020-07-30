Orange County education board to sue Gov. Newsom over school closures

(THE HILL) – In the battle to reopen U.S. schools for the upcoming academic year, a Southern California school district is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to reopen in-person classes this fall despite the area being on a hotspot watch list.
The Orange County Board of Education decided Tuesday to sue Newsom over his order that any county on the state coronavirus watch list — which includes Orange County — cannot resume in-person classes, according to The Voice of Orange County. The board's decision was an unanimous 4-0 vote.
"Many families will suffer greatly and experience many unknown, unintended consequences if schools remain closed. We believe students and their families must have the option for in-person learning," said school board President Ken Williams, Jr. "We have made the decision to put the needs of our students first."
Newsom banned the reopening of schools in counties that are on a state watchlist for especially high coronavirus transmission. This includes most of Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, CBS reports.