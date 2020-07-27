Pandemic pushes travelers to take to the road in RVs

(CNBC) -- During the economic recovery that followed the financial crisis of 2008, sales of recreational vehicles like motor homes boomed for several years.

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be sparking another boom in the industry as travelers concerned about the risks of flying are packing their families into RVs and seeking out campgrounds around the country.

Dealers and RV manufacturers, such as Thor Industries, Winnebago and Forest River, have reported spikes in demand during the spring and summer of 2020, and industry analysts say several good months could be ahead.

