Pelosi responds to Columbus statue thrown in Baltimore harbor: 'People will do what they do'

(THE HILL) Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said "people will do what they do" in response to a question about the toppling of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore.

"I don't even have my grandmother's earrings," said Pelosi, who was born in Baltimore, adding, "I think it's up to the communities to decide what statues they want to see."

The Columbus statue was taken off its podium and thrown into the Inner Harbor by protesters on Saturday. The statue had stood near Baltimore's "Little Italy" neighborhood and was put in place in 1984.

