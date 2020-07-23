SECTIONS
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
P Share Print

Pelosi says she relates to Ocasio-Cortez attack

'There's no limit to the disrespect' of women

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2020 at 2:20pm
P Share Print

(THE HILL) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she can relate to the personal attack Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) faced this week from a GOP lawmaker that involved a sexist slur.

Republicans, she said, have "called me names" for the nearly two decades she has served in Democratic leadership.

As Pelosi was delivering her remarks at a press conference in the Capitol, Democrats were speaking on the House floor in defense of Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier this week was accosted by Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.). Yoho called her "disgusting" and "out of [her] freaking mind" on the steps of the Capitol over her suggestion that poverty was driving a recent crime spike in New York City. As he walked away, a reporter for The Hill witnessed Yoho add to no one in particular: "F***ing b***."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More parents are home schooling
U.S leading economic index extends rebound in June
Pelosi says she relates to Ocasio-Cortez attack
Is India about to achieve herd immunity?
DC Mayor: $1,000 fine for not wearing mask outside home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×