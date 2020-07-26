People getting more sleep in COVID era, but quality is worse

(STUDY FINDS) -- BASEL, Switzerland — There hasn’t been much for people to do while living in a coronavirus lockdown. Two new studies say there has been one benefit to quarantine — the world is catching up on their sleep.

The studies, published in the journal Current Biology, found that global stay-at-home orders have allowed people to get more sleep. More rest is also allowing many to reduce their “social jetlag,” the time difference between when people sleep on worknights compared to the weekend.

The first study of, which uses data from residents in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, shows that people working from home are getting an average of 15 more minutes of sleep each night. The European study was conducted during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdowns in mid-March through late April.

