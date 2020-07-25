Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac co-founder, dies aged 73

(London Guardian) Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died aged 73, a statement from solicitors acting on behalf of his family said.

The statement from Swan Turton solicitors said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days”.

Green, the influential blues rock guitarist, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in London in 1967. However, he left the group following a final performance in 1970 amid mental health issues.

