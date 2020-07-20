Phony FedEx gunman shoots family of judge tied to Jeffrey Epstein case

A gunman disguised as a FedEx driver open fired when the door of a home belonging to a judge linked to a Jeffrey Epstein case was opened, killing the judge's son and injuring her husband, according to authorities.

The attack at 5 p.m. on Sunday in North Brunswick, New Jersey, killed Judge Esther Salas' son, Daniel, 20, and injured her husband, Mark Anderl, 63, DailyMail.com reported.

Salas was in the basement during the attack and was unharmed.

Last week, the judge was assigned to handle a civil financial fraud lawsuit against Deutsche Bank by investors claiming they were misled by the bank, "which continued to do business with Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction for soliciting child prostitutes."

TRENDING: 20-year-old 'COVID victim' died in motorcycle crash, according to doctor

The Barack Obama-appointed judge previously put reality show actors Teresa and Joe Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" behind bars for fraud and tax evasion.

"As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any," Francis 'Mac' Womack, the North Brunswick mayor, said in a report in the Washington Post.

The judge's husband had been a prosecutor, trying more than 100 cases, including dozens of murders. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Do you think this fatal shooting has anything to do with the Jeffrey Epstein case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (193 Votes) 7% (15 Votes)

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and others are involved in the investigation.

The judge was overseeing a case of investors suing Duetsche Bank and its CEO for allegedly making false and misleading claims when they agreed to pay a $150 million fine for compliance failures linked to Epstein's financial activities.

The investors seek unspecified damages for having lost money because of Deutsche Bank's continued banking relationships with Epstein.

Epstein's August 2019 death in a New York jail was ruled a suicide. He was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Salas, the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in the state, has been in the post for about nine years.

She previously was a magistrate judge and a public defender.

No suspects have been named, but the FBI said on Twitter that agents were looking for "one subject."

The London Sun reported there was no immediate evidence that linked the shooting to a specific case.