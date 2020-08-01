Player doesn't kneel for anthem or wear BLM shirt: 'I believe Jesus is the answer'

BLEACHER REPORT) Forward Jonathan Isaac was the only Orlando Magic player to neither kneel during the national anthem nor wear a Black Lives Matter shirt prior to Orlando's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

According to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Isaac said after the game that while he believes Black Lives Matter, "kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don't go hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives."

Isaac added that while he doesn't view kneeling or wearing the shirt as the answer, "Black lives are supported through the gospel. All lives are supported through the gospel."

