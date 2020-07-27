SECTIONS
Portland police discover ammo, Molotov cocktails near park

City marks 60 straight nights of protests

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2020 at 9:38am
(FOX NEWS) -- The 60th consecutive day of protests in Portland was punctuated Sunday night by the discovery of a bag of rifle ammunition and Molotov cocktails by police responding to a chaotic scene in Lownsdale Square Park.

Around the same time the ammunition and destructive devices were being uncovered, Portland police responded to reports of gunfire at the same park. Two people were taken into custody near SW 4th Avenue and SW Salmon Street and have since been released. A person arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound but the injury was not life-threatening, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

A photo of the items found in the bag was shared in a tweet from the police bureau saying someone pointed out the bag to officers at the park late Sunday. No further information was immediately released.

