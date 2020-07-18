Positive antibody tests 'mistakenly' included when reporting new positive COVID-19 cases to CDC

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Health officials from numerous states have ‘mistakenly’ included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new Coronavirus cases to the CDC, ultimately inflating new cases.

The Trump administration announced new guidelines on Wednesday. Starting this week hospitals will be ordered to bypass the CDC and send ALL COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington DC.

This comes after TGP’s Tuesday report on the likely fraudulent numbers coming from the CDC.

FOX 35 Orlando investigated and found out that countless labs were reporting 100% COVID positivity rates.

Read the full story ›