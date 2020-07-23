SECTIONS
BOYS NAMED SIOUX
Potential clue for new name of NFL's Washington franchise

Redskins could get same name as team from movie

Published July 22, 2020 at 9:26pm
(FOX NEWS) -- There is a good chance that the NFL’s Washington franchise may have found a new name.

Formerly known as the Redskins, the Washington team looks like it could be renamed the Sentinels, which is the same name as the team in the movie called “The Replacements.”

A Reddit user apparently discovered that the company which manages Redskins.com, recently registered for the domain name, DCSentinels.com. The 2000 football movie, which features star actor Keanu Reeves, was based on the 1987 Redskins replacement players.

