Potential coronavirus vaccine 'making good progress'

(THE HILL) – While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surpassed 4 million — according to multiple sources — a World Health Organization (WHO) official says don't expect the first COVID-19 vaccinations this year.

During a live Q&A session streamed on social media Wednesday, Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies program, said while there has been advances in a handful of late-stage vaccine trials in terms of the ability to generate an immune response, people likely won't be getting vaccinated until early 2021.

"We're making good progress," Ryan said. "Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated."

Ryan said the health agency has been working to help increase production capacity of potential vaccines and to expand its access.

