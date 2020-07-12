Prof calls pro-police gathering a 'white supremacist rally'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Creighton University professor of theology recently referred to an Omaha, Nebraska pro-law enforcement “Back the Blue” demonstration as a “white supremacist rally” which would “showcase Midwestern racism.”

It’s not known what prompted Professor Zachary Smith to make the tweet; he’s since deleted not only the tweet in question but his entire Twitter account. He did respond to a Fix inquiry about his comments.

The “Back the Blue” event, scheduled for Saturday morning at the city’s Memorial Park, will feature speakers and music performances.

