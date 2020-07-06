Protester who tried to disrupt Trump's Mt. Rushmore event facing felonies

One of the anti-Trump protesters who tried to disrupt the president's July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore is facing several misdemeanor charges and two felony counts that could net him more than a decade in prison.

The Rapid City Journal reported Monday a hearing was held for Nick Tilsen, 38, of Porcupine, South Dakota, who allegedly staged the blockade on a highway leading to the site.

Tilsen is accused of stealing a shield from a law-enforcement officer and assaulting her, which are felonies.

The report said he also is facing three misdemeanors, impeding a highway, disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

TRENDING: Outrage! Environmental Court seizes people's homes based on 'hearsay'

The speech honored the presidents who are portrayed on Mount Rushmore, with President Trump describing some of their accomplishments.

He also promised that the wave of left-wing violence that is sweeping across the nation now will not defeat America.

Fox News noted the media has portrayed Trump's message as "dark and divisive."

Cornell Law professor William A. Jacobson said: "The coverage of President Trump's Mount Rushmore speech was contrary to reality. It's as if the media narratives were drafted long before the speech, and then rolled out immediately in disregard of the actual speech."

"Is there anything sillier than The New York Times in these Trump years calling anyone else's tone ‘dark and divisive?’ They're too self-importantly partisan to have any shame," Media Research Center contributor Clay Waters wrote.

The criticism had launched even before Trump's speech, with CNN describing Mount Rushmore as "a monument to two slaveowners."

CNN lashed out at the president for telling the South Dakota audience: "I love your state. I love this country."

The Journal reported the charges against Tilsen are from the "Indigenous-led civil disobedience action near Mount Rushmore."

An estimated 150 protesters used vans to blockade a road in their attempt to prevent ticket holders from reaching the event, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the protest "became violent" and Tilsen stole a shield from a law enforcement officer, making her "frightened for her life."