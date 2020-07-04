SECTIONS
Protestors block Trump supporters' access to Mt. Rushmore

Park vans across road, then remove wheels

Published July 3, 2020
Published July 3, 2020 at 8:10pm
(MEDIAITE) Native American protestors staged a protest on the road to Mt. Rushmore on Friday evening, blocking the access of Trump supporters to the site just hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to give an address there. The protestors, waving native flags and holding signs saying “sacred land,” parked a series of vans across the highway and then removing the wheels, disabling the vehicles and making them difficult to move.

As documented by Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Erin Bormett, the roughly 100–200 protestors formed a cordon on both sides of the vans and stood their ground, even as dozens of police and National Guard troops approached the barricades, creating a tense standoff.

