Radio host Charlamagne tha God lashed out at presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, saying that Biden harms his campaign with the candidate's own words.

Prior to a rant about what he believes is the deep-seated racism of America's past, Charlamagne said on "The Breakfast Club" podcast that Biden is his own worst enemy.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the f--- up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie 'A Quiet Place' because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed. OK?” the radio host said.

“There’s already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he’s the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash," said the host, who during his rant denounced government by "old white male leadership."

"People aren't enthused about Biden," he said, summing up the former vice president's flaws. "They just don't like Trump."

Charlamagne said that when "Joe Biden says certain things, he causes even more of a lack of enthusiasm."

The incident that triggered Charlamagne's rant came when Biden addressed a virtual town hall for the Service Employees International Union and deplored Trump's use of the phrase "China virus" for the coronavirus.

“The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening," Biden said, according to The Washington Post.

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden added. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

On the podcast, Charlamagne then went through a subjective version of presidential history noting the Southern roots and slave ownership of many pre-Civil War presidents while also attacking 20th-century presidents Woodrow Wilson and Lyndon Johnson.

With that out of his system, he returned to the present with a message for Biden.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you.”

Donald Trump Jr. and others on Twitter took note of Charlamagne's rebuke of Biden.

During a May appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Biden said that black Americans who don’t vote for him aren’t truly black.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said at the time.

“It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions," Charlamagne had said to Biden, triggering the Democrat's remark.

