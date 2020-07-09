SECTIONS
Radio talker: 'No administration did more to militarize the police than the Obama administration'

Military armament from Iraq was transfered to state and local police to prevent terrorism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2020 at 2:39pm
(BREITBART) No administration did more to militarize law enforcement than former President Barack Obama’s, said Sonnie Johnson, addressing former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks about the provision of surplus military equipment to police officers.

In an interview published Wednesday, Biden said, “Surplus military equipment for law enforcement — they don’t need that. The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood. It’s like the military invading; they don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

