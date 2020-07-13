SECTIONS
Rally evaporates, S&P 500 closes lower after briefly turning positive for 2020

Dow Jones Industrial Average ekes out a gain of 10.50 points

WND News Services
Published July 13, 2020 at 4:31pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks reversed course on Monday, closing lower as a rally in major tech names — which briefly pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year — fizzled out.

The S&P 500 closed 0.9% lower at 3,155.22. Earlier in the day, the broader market index rallied more than 1% and was briefly up about 0.1% for 2020. Monday marked the first time since early June that the S&P 500 traded positive year to date.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.1% to 10,390.84 after being up as much as 1.95%. The Nasdaq-100 — which is made up of the 100-largest nonfinancial companies in the composite — briefly broke above 11,000 for the first time before falling 2.2%.

